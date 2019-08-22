Routt County adoptable pets: Greeley the cat and Debbie the dog

Greeley the cat

Greeley-1

Meet Greeley. She’s a beautiful, 9-month-old feline looking for a home where she can continue to blossom and learn that humans are kind and loving. She has warmed up quite a bit and is now open to being an indoor lap cat in a home with lots of spots to curl up and nap.

Debbie the dog

Debbie-2

Meet Debbie. She’s an 8-year-old, Coonhound mix seeking a forever family to retire with. Debbie loves car rides, long walks and sitting for any treat. She is good with all people, including older kids, and enjoys the company of laid-back dogs. Debbie likes to talk about her day, cuddle on the couch and receiving a lot of petting.

For more information about Greeley, Debbie and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿