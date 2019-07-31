Routt County adoptable pets: Granada the kitten and Trailer the dog

Granada the kitten

Granada

Meet Granada, a 2-month-old, adorable kitten that arrived afraid of people but is learning to love them. She enjoys exploring new places, playing with toys and cuddling with her siblings. She is sweet and shy but capable of giving lots of love to her new people.

Trailer the dog

Trailer3

Meet Trailer, a 1-year-old, mini-Aussie and German shepherd mix around 45 pounds. He is a people pleaser and wants nothing more than to go on adventures and receive lots of attention. Trailer has not been around cats, but he has grown up with kids and loves other dogs.

For more information about Granada, Trailer and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿