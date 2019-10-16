Routt County adoptable pets: Frijol the cat and Luna the dog

Frijol the cat

Meet Frijol. He’s a social, 2-year-old feline that would love to find a family to give him lots of love and affection. He wouldn’t mind the company of another cat and enjoys sunny spots for naps and to look out the window.

Luna the dog

Meet Luna. She’s a 2 1/2-year-old, hound mix that is sweet, extremely intelligent, gentle and a kind-loving soul. She is looking for a family to bond with and to live a life in the outdoors because she loves snow, playing outside and going for hikes and walks. Luna is great with kids and people as long as they are gentle at first to earn her trust. She likes most gentle, well-mannered dogs.

For more information about Frijol, Luna and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿