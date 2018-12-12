Routt County adoptable pets: Frank the cat and Lily the dog

Frank is a handsome 2-year-old, 10-pound, domestic, longhair cat who is not a huge fan of being moved around in his life, so he's looking for a sure deal on a home to settle into. Frank may play hard to get at first, but once he gets to know you, he is all purrs and cuddles.

Lily is a lovely 8-year-old, 68-pound, adora-bully mix. She is just about perfect because she is polite, smart, loves car rides, gets along with everyone she meets and walks great on leash. Lily likes the companionship of other dogs and will wiggle her butt most of the day.

For more information about Frank, Lily and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.