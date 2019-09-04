Routt County adoptable pets: Emmi the cat and Phoebe the dog

Emmi the cat

Emmi-SM

Emmi is a beautiful, 4-year-old feline looking for a home where she can flourish, complete with plenty of attention and human interaction. Emmi enjoys the company of dogs and other cats. She would also do great in a home with kids to play with.

Phoebe the dog

Phoebe4-SM

Phoebe is a 2-year-old, Heeler/Shepherd mix that loves the great outdoors. She is a bundle of happiness and joy that would love to be outside for exercise and adventures with her new family and other four-legged friends. Phoebe is very smart, would like to learn more tricks and skills and loves treats.

For more information about Emmi, Phoebe and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿