Routt County adoptable pets: Echo the cat and Hercules the dog

Echo is a 6-year-old, 12 1/2 pound, domestic shorthair cat. Echo is sweet, personable, loving, likes other cats and will "talk" to you throughout the day. He likes everyone he meets and will snuggle as much as you will let him. Echo also enjoys napping on shelves, batting around wine corks and watching birds out the window.

Hercules is a 10-year-old, English Bulldog/Pittie mix, weighing 56 pounds. His ideal full-time job would be professional companion. He is sweet, enjoys the company of other dogs, sitting in laps and getting butt scratches. Hercules came from Kansas and is outgoing and cuddly. As a senior, he is looking for a home where he can relax most of the day and go for short walks.

For more information about Echo, Hercules and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.