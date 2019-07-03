Routt County adoptable pets: Duke the cat and Linus the dog

Duke the cat

Duke-2-SM

Duke is a handsome, 4-year-old, 14-pound, long-hair fellow looking for a home where he can be silly, play with teaser toys, chase toy mice and take long naps in his cat bed. Duke has lived with other cats, dogs and children. He has dietary restrictions and will need his new family to continue providing his specific food for life.

Linus the dog

Linus1

Linus is an 11-month-old, large, Pit Bull mix that is house- and crate-trained. He’s very energetic and needs to continue to work on knowing his boundaries. Linus will do best with routine and loves to play but is also happy sitting on the couch or laps. He has gotten along great with foster siblings (dogs and cats). Linus doesn’t realize how strong he is, and his happiness could be confused as out of control behavior. A home with small children might not be the best fit unless there is a strong commitment to training and guidance.

For more information about Duke, Linus and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿