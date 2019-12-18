Routt County adoptable pets: Diva the cat and Maple the dog

Diva the cat

Diva is a lovable 10-year-old, long-haired cat looking to spend her days lounging in a sunny window with lots of birds to watch. This girl would love cuddling up on your lap or would enjoy helping you out around the house while chatting about her day.

Maple the dog

Maple is as sweet as maple syrup. This bundle of love is ready to find her forever home. She’d be delighted to have a playmate to romp around with outside. Maple would enjoy living with a family that is adventurous and loves to snuggle at the end of the day. She enjoys the companionship of people and will thrive where she can get the attention she deserves.

For more information about Diva, Maple and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.