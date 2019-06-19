Routt County adoptable pets: Dina the cat and Roxy the dog

Dina the cat

Dina1-SM

Dina is a sweet and lovable, longhaired feline looking for a warm sunny window to sit in. This 10-year-old girl enjoys cuddling up on a warm lap and going on adventures through the house as well as playing with lots of cat toys. Dina especially loves to chit chat and talk to you about your day.

Roxy the dog

Roxy6-SM

Roxy is a 1-year-old, 46-pound, Pit Bull mix that arrived with her two puppies and showed us what a loving mother she is. Roxy is soft, sweet and ready for a home that will let her play with other dogs because she thinks playing with other dogs is the best thing in the world.

For more information about Dina, Roxy and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿