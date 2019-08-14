Routt County adoptable pets: Cookie Monster the cat and Scampi the dog

Cookie Monster the cat

Cookie Monster is a big-hearted, 5-year-old, 10-pound feline that has become a staff favorite. He arrived in rough shape but is sweet and gives hugs whenever one is needed.

Scampi the dog

Scampi is a loyal and handsome 7-year-old Border collie and was likely once a working dog but lost his family and his herd. Scampi is dog friendly and likes everyone he meets. He is well-behaved and ready to find a home where he can help, go on adventures and be with his people.

For more information about Cookie Monster, Scampi and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.