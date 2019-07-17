Routt County adoptable pets: Charcoal the kitten and Kida the dog

Charcoal the kitten

Charcoal1-SM

Charcoal is a shy, sweet 2-month-old and 2.3-pound kitten looking for a patient home to help her blossom and gain more confidence. She looks forward to growing up in a loving home where there are lots of cat toys to chase all day.

Kida the dog

Kida1-SM

Kida is a beautiful, 1 1/2-year-old, German shepherd mix and an all around great canine. She is good with other dogs and loves hikes. Kida is looking for an active home where regular hiking, long walks, biking and camping occur. After all the activity, she’ll be ready to cuddle up on the couch for TV time.

For more information about Charcoal, Kida and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿