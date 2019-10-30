Routt County adoptable pets: Caleb the cat and Ginger the dog

Caleb the cat

Caleb1

Caleb is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat seeking a best friend to provide him with lots of pets and attention. He would enjoy cuddling up for movies and is very photogenic for pictures and selfies. Caleb has been around cats and enjoys the company of people.

Ginger the dog

Ginger1

Meet Ginger. She is a super sweet, smart and loyal 2-year-old Heeler mix. She’s ready to find her forever family, so she can snuggle up on the couch and get all the attention. Ginger is a smart cookie and already knows quite a few tricks, but she’s always eager to learn more. Ginger would thrive best in a home as an only pet as she’s not too fond of other 4-legged friends.

For more information about Caleb, Ginger and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿