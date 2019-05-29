Routt County adoptable pets: Booker the cat and Piper the dog

Routt County Humane Society/courtesy

Booker is a sweet senior — 10 years young and 9 1/2 pounds —who would love a windowsill for hanging out and a bed for plenty of naps. Although not a huge fan of change, Booker adjusts quickly with lots of love and a comfortable, quiet place to spend her time.

Routt County Humane Society/courtesy

Piper is a wiggly, smiley, 1-year-old, 35-pound Shepherd mix. She is looking for a big backyard to zoom around and a bed to cuddle up for naps and bedtime. Originally from Utah, she’s ready to enjoy Steamboat Springs and mountain life, including hikes, long walks and lots of love.

For more information about Booker, Piper and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.