Routt County adoptable pets: Bandit the cat and Oreo the dog

Bandit the cat

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

This extra-large and in charge guy is such a lover and wants nothing more than to sleep on your lap. He enjoys the company of dogs and other cats alike, and is good with children too. Bandit is a senior, but that’s OK. He still has many many years to love you unconditionally and be your best friend.

Oreo the dog

Routt County Humane Society/Courtesy

Oreo is ready to take on this mountain town. This sweet and energetic boy loves to play with stuffed animals and run. Oreo would do best in an active home or in a home with lots of space to run and play. Don’t let his energy deter you though, this guy is as sweet as they come.

For more information about Bandit, Oreo and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.