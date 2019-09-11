Routt County adoptable pets: Applejack the cat and Luna the dog

Applejack the cat

Applejack2-SM

Applejack arrived at the Routt County Humane Society this spring expecting a litter of kittens. Her babies have all been adopted, and now, it’s time for her to find her forever home. Applejack is just 2 years old and loves playing with teaser toys and getting a good scratch or two.

Luna the dog

Luna-SM

Luna is a 9-year-old pittie mix looking for a human cuddle buddy. Originally from Pasadena, California, Luna is ready to find her forever home but wants one without other dogs or cats. She loves people and would like to spend her days exploring the backyard, going for a walk and enjoying a peanut butter KONG.

For more information about Applejack, Luna and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿