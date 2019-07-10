Routt County adoptable pets: Abigail the cat and Zeus the dog

Abigail the cat

Abigail is a beautiful, 5-year-old, grey tabby, weighing 7 1/2 pounds and looking for a home she can spend her day talking to you about anything, chasing shadows that appear on the wall and helping you with your chores. If you’d like to invest in cat toys, treats and canned food, then Abigail is your match.

Zeus the dog

Zeus is a handsome, playful and fun 3-year-old, 69-pound German shepherd. If he doesn’t have a toy in his mouth or is sitting for a treat, he’s wagging his tail for ear scratches. Being a German shepherd, he does like to protect behind a fence, so it will be his instinct to bark. Zeus is ready for an active human best friend to take him on hikes, walks, car rides and other adventures.

For more information about Abigail, Zeus and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿