Routt County adds tax drop box in alley behind courthouse

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County residents will start seeing property tax notices in their mailboxes next week, and the county has added a new drop box for the payments in the alley behind the historic Routt County Courthouse between Fifth and Sixth streets in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Routt County Treasurer Lane Iacovetto said despite COVID-19, her office has not had any delays getting tax notices to residents. The county has not had a drop box for these payments in the past, but the pandemic prompted the need for one, Iacovetto said.

Payments are due in two equal half-installments on Feb. 28 and June 15, or one full payment by April 30. The box is emptied once a day at 8 a.m. so anything put in the box after then will be considered received on the next business day.

Because the courthouse has been closed to the public, the new drop box is intended to make it as easy as possible for residents to pay their taxes. The alley is one-way, so residents can access the drop box without needing to exit their cars.

Iacovetto said this year people can sign up to receive an electric tax notice in lieu of a mailed paper version on the county website, which saves the county money on paper and postage.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.