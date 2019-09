Driving through the strong storm just now in Steamboat. (Video by Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot) Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Sunday, September 8, 2019

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Several strong storms on Sunday brought heavy rain and high winds to Steamboat Springs.

So far the biggest storm, moving in from Craig at about 7 p.m., brought near 50 mph wind gusts and small hail.