Rotten food thrown in street: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

1:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of two people fighting in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Police contacted a victim who did not want to pursue charges.

4:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

9:45 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who stole an employee's jacket while looking through the lost and found at the Stock Bridge Transit Center.

11:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a package stolen from outside a home in the 1500 block of Conestoga Lane.

1:53 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2900 block of Whistler Road. Two cluster mail boxes were wide open, and there was not a mail delivery person around.

2:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of items stolen from an unlocked car in the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle.

4:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who threw ice blocks and rotten food into the street in the 3300 block of Après Ski Way.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat police had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.