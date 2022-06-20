Rotary names Student of the Month for June

Tinsley Wilkinson

Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs has awarded its Student of the Month for June to Tinsley Wilkinson, who graduated from Steamboat Mountain School this year.

Gina Wither, a life science teacher, described Tinsley as a “tremendous student, athlete, artist, humanitarian and person … one of those rare gems.”

“She lights up the classroom and the campus with her positive attitude, leadership qualities and intelligence,” Wither said.

Wilkinson is also an accomplished athlete having won the National Youth women’s biathlon championship this past spring.

In addition, she has been a student leader in organizing and conducting community service activities locally and internationally. During her sophomore year, Wilkinson founded the Steamboat Mountain School Interact Club (a Rotary club for high school students) and led several Interact projects, including making COVID-19 masks for Routt County pre-schools and a town in Mexico, local food drives, tutoring children in Integrated Communities and building and delivering peace poles during the school’s spring trips.

She will be attending the University of Denver, majoring in biology with a minor in Spanish. For more about the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs, SteamboatRotary.com .