Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

Jack Vincent

Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Jack Vincent as January’s Student of the Month.

“Jack is a natural leader,” Megan Wykhuis, a counselor at Steamboat High School, told the Rotary Club. “He easily connects with others, including a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. He is an accomplished student, a positive role model for his peers, and an uplifting and encouraging presence in our school.“

Additionally, Vincent regularly challenges himself academically, has participated in the medical prep and internship program and never stops trying to find opportunities to improve himself, Wykhuis said.

He is also involved in many school clubs and organizations including participating in the school play, racing on the ski team and receiving his welding certification.

“Jack’s ability to adapt and find joy in so many activities and pursuits speaks volumes to his character and engagement in our school community,” Wykhuis said.