Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honors Students of the Month
During a recent club meeting, The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs named Margaux Shea its Student of the Month for November.
Shea is a senior at Steamboat Springs High School and an accomplished athlete and student. In hockey, she was the captain of the two-time state championship Steamboat U19 team, as well as a multi-year captain for several hockey teams.
She is also a representative of the Youth Hockey Association and has been recognized as a committed leader and team player through several awards including the Adele Dombrowski Sportsmanship Award, the Aspen Daily Sportsmanship Award and the Silver Stick Sportsmanship Award.
In addition to her outstanding performance on the ice, Shea has lettered in track and cross country. She has also been academic honors student the past two years with a grade-point average exceeding 4.0. Outside of school and sports, Shea works as a shift leader at Cruisers Sub Shop.
“She is a student that challenges herself and is constantly striving to excel,” school counselor Megan Wykhuis said. “She is a leader in our community as well as our school and is highly motivated and engaged to make a difference. She has been one of our most valuable assets at Steamboat Springs High School and will be sorely missed next year.”
