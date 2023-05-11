Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honors 2 Students of the Month

Steamboat Springs High School students Meaghan Maitre, left, and Trevor Harms have been honored as the Rotary Club's Students of the Month for April.

Rotary Club/Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honored Steamboat High School students Meaghan Maitre and Trevor Harms as the club’s Students of the Month for April.

Meaghan Maitre has been described as “Diligent, genuine, and resilient” by her Steamboat Springs High School Science and CTE teacher Kirsten Brendtro.

“She is a true example of a scholar who thinks deeply, enjoys the process of learning, and is willing to go the extra mile to produce outstanding work. In spite of a few years of family health challenges, she has persevered with grace and resilience,” Brendtro said.

Maitre’s willingness to help others and rise above her personal challenges was evidenced by her planning and organizing a successful 5K benefit race in her sister’s honor to raise money for those suffering from chronic pain.

At the same time, Harms is a top student at Steamboat Springs High School with a high level of involvement in both his school and the Steamboat community, including being a mentor for several programs for young children.

He is on the varsity track team, a cross country team captain and an outdoor enthusiast. His passion for studying environmental sustainability and stewardship has led him to become involved in local and national organizations that study and advocate for the social, physical and physical components of climate change.

Steamboat Springs High School counselor Daniel Bloom described Trevor as “One of the most incredible students I have had the opportunity to work with.”