Rotary Club awards $25,000 in scholarship
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs awarded 14 scholarships, totaling $25,000 to graduating seniors who will attend colleges or universities next year.
The students and their chosen’s schools are Thomas Cooper, University of Utah; Harper Danielson, Southern Methodist University; Olivia Fox, University of Denver; Jeffrey Hubler, Virginia Tech; Allie Keefe, University of Vermont; Katherine Knapp, Boston University; Caroline Landers, Colorado School of Mines; Suzy Magill, Dartmouth College; Isabel Medina, Northern Arizona University; John Reece, California Polytechnic State University; Madeline Rochon, Colorado Mountain College; David Schlicht, Montana State University; Margaux Shea, Oregon State University; and Allison Van Ness, University of Colorado Boulder.
The Rotary Club contributes weekly to fund these annual scholarships through members’ “Good News” sharing portion of the meeting. In addition, a former member contributes $5,000 annually to the fund.
The Steamboat Rotary Club is a local service club, devoted to supporting the community through volunteer service projects and financial giving, as well as communities in need around the world. For more, SteamboatRotary.com.
