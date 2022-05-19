Root Canal, Lane of Pain closed on Emerald Mountain
Root Canal and Lane of Pain, two multi-use trails in the Emerald Mountain Trail Network, are closed due to plane crash mitigation according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs on Thursday, May 19.
As snow melts, more materials and parts from a December plane crash are being revealed. Both trails cross the approximate one-acre crash site.
“We have closed Root Canal and the section of Lane of Pain that parallels the site and are asking people to not use the trail and not disturb the crash site,” said Parks, Open Space and Trails Manager Craig Robinson in the release. “Please be extremely sensitive and mindful when near the affected area.”
The trails will be closed until a clean-up operation can be completed. People should respect the closure and refrain from disturbing the site or touching any materials.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Root Canal, Lane of Pain closed on Emerald Mountain
Root Canal and Lane of Pain, two multi-use trails in the Emerald Mountain Trail Network, are closed due to plane crash mitigation according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs on Thursday,…