Root Canal, Lane of Pain closed on Emerald Mountain

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Root Canal and Lane of Pain, two multi-use trails in the Emerald Mountain Trail Network, are closed due to plane crash mitigation according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs on Thursday, May 19.

As snow melts, more materials and parts from a December plane crash are being revealed. Both trails cross the approximate one-acre crash site.

“We have closed Root Canal and the section of Lane of Pain that parallels the site and are asking people to not use the trail and not disturb the crash site,” said Parks, Open Space and Trails Manager Craig Robinson in the release. “Please be extremely sensitive and mindful when near the affected area.”

The trails will be closed until a clean-up operation can be completed. People should respect the closure and refrain from disturbing the site or touching any materials.

