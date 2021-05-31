Roommate’s bike stolen: The Record for Sunday, May 30

Sunday, May 30, 2021

2:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a mother bear and cub near the corner of Walton Creek and Whistler roads. The bears were wandering the area and ran off when officers approached.

3:06 a.m. Officers were called about some neighbors near the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road playing music while sitting outside. Officers made contact, and the people playing music agreed to turn it down.

2 p.m. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Manitou Avenue to help mediate a dispute between neighbors. One had yelled at the other’s children, who he said had been running through his flower garden. Officers talked with both parties to ease the situation.

4:10 p.m. A Steamboat officer pulled over someone riding a bike because they did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Fifth and Yampa streets. The cyclist was given a warning.

4:43 p.m. Officers were called about a bike that had been stolen near the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The caller had borrowed the bike from a roommate without telling them, which led to officers being called to mediate a situation at the caller’s residence around midnight.

5 p.m. Officers were called because someone who had parked their vehicle near the 1200 block of Bob Adams Drive had left their vehicle unlocked and believed it had been gone through. The caller said the only thing that seemed to be missing was some change. Officers took a report.

Total incidents: 64

• Steamboat officers responded to 37 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

