Roommate spat: The Record for Wednesday, March 10
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
6:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a dog running loose in the 1900 block of Curve Plaza. Officers located the dog and brought it to the Routt County Humane Society.
9:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a resident in the 40000 block of Anchor Way who said his record player was stolen from his house. Deputies took a report and are investigating.
10:47 a.m. Officers received an anonymous report of drug activity occurring in the 800 block of Broad Street. Officers are investigating.
1:15 p.m. Officers received a call from a parent in the Butcherknife Alley area who said her daughter was bitten by a dog. The child did not have serious injuries, but animal control officers are working on the case.
4:45 p.m. Deputies responded to an unemployment fraud claim in the 700 block of Routt County Road 7 in Yampa.
7:29 p.m. Officers received a call about an argument between a group of roommates in the 1400 block of Storm Peak Lane. Officers helped mediate the argument, which they said is an ongoing issue.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
