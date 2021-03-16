Roommate fight: The Record for Monday, March 15

Monday, March 15, 2021

10:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a woman who said her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while she was shopping inside a business on Anglers Drive. Officers took a report.

11:56 a.m. Officers received a call about an argument between two residents. One resident parked their car in an unauthorized parking spot in the 2500 block of Longthorne Road, and another resident got upset and started an argument. Officers mediated the argument.

4:32 p.m. Officers received a call about two dogs fighting on Bearview Court. Officers pulled the dogs apart.

5:25 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said another vehicle was following her in the 3200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

10:38 p.m. Officers received a call about a fight between two roommates in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The fight began because one roommate felt the other was leaving messes and not cleaning them up. Officers mediated the argument.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.