Roommate fight leads to arrests: The Record for Wednesday, April 21
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
1:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about an altercation between roommates in the 400 block of Grand Street in which two roommates locked themselves in a bathroom because they were afraid of the other roommates. Officers arrested two people for menacing and harassment.
6:32 a.m. Officers received a call about two bears near a dumpster in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. The bears were gone by the time officers arrived.
9:07 a.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle who said she was receiving harassing texts from her former boyfriend’s current girlfriend.
9:46 a.m. Officers received a call about two lost dogs without tags or leashes in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers were able to return the dogs to their owner.
4:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a vehicle they believed belonged in Steamboat in a ditch in Hayden. Officers later located the vehicle in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Circle. Officers are investigating.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
