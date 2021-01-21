Roommate argument: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 20

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

7:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man sleeping outside of a business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers told the man he needed to leave, which he did.

8:51 a.m. Officers received a call about a man building a fire on the Yampa River Core Trail, which is against city ordinances. The man was cited for illegal burning.

10:31 a.m. Officers received a call from a manager in a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza who said they reviewed video footage and saw a man stealing items. Officers are investigating the incident.

10:56 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle passing another vehicle over a double-yellow line in the 53 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.

1:55 p.m. Deputies received a call from a woman in Oak Creek who said she found $400 of fraudulent charges on her debit card. Deputies are investigating.

5:52 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a property owner in the 1400 block of Storm Peak Lane who said he had an argument with two roommates and wanted them to leave. The roommates were gone when officers arrived.

10:31 p.m. Officers received a call about a physical fight inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. Officers searched the area but did not hear noises or see anything suspicious.

Total incidents: 27

• Steamboat officers responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.