Roommate argument: The Record for Tuesday, May 18

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two roommates having an argument in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane. One of the roommates told officers the other had a knife and attempted to stab him, but officers found no evidence of that after investigating.

10:29 a.m. Officers received a call about trash being scattered outside of a dumpster in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers put a warning notice on the dumpster reminding residents to use bear locks.

10:40 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.

6:33 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman walking down Yampa Street who said she saw a lost dog. The woman was able to locate the dog’s owner before officers arrived.

9:20 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents in the 300 block of Hilltop Parkway having a large fire in their backyard. Officers went to the residence and did not see a fire.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.