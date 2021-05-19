Roommate argument: The Record for Tuesday, May 18
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two roommates having an argument in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane. One of the roommates told officers the other had a knife and attempted to stab him, but officers found no evidence of that after investigating.
10:29 a.m. Officers received a call about trash being scattered outside of a dumpster in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers put a warning notice on the dumpster reminding residents to use bear locks.
10:40 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.
6:33 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman walking down Yampa Street who said she saw a lost dog. The woman was able to locate the dog’s owner before officers arrived.
9:20 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents in the 300 block of Hilltop Parkway having a large fire in their backyard. Officers went to the residence and did not see a fire.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
