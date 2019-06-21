Roof fire: The Record for Thursday, June 20, 2019

Thursday, June 20, 2019

12:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear getting into an unsecured trash can at Larimer and Spruce streets. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

3:34 a.m. An intoxicated guest at a hotel in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue was yelling and attempting to pick fights with other guests. Employees barred him from the property, and he took a taxi to another hotel.

6:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Heat tape on the roof of the building, used to melt snow in the winter, malfunctioned and caught fire. Firefighters disconnected power to the electric line, which extinguished the flames. The incident caused minimal damage to the building and did not affect opening hours.

6:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a burglary in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden. A man was reportedly trying to break into a shed. Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect but have not found him yet.

7:34 a.m. Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover with unknown injuries at mile marker 112 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

10:18 a.m. A resident called police to complain about his neighbors, who have been letting their dogs defecate on his property.

1:15 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a dog that got stuck in a culvert in the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive. The owners were able to free the animal before firefighters arrived.

3:02 p.m. Officers arrested a man suspected of stealing several items from a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

3:40 p.m. A man was registering his vehicle at the historic Routt County Courthouse. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered the temporary plates had been stolen.

4:45 p.m. A woman called police, concerned about her friend who was hanging out with a guy the woman found suspicious. Police were unable to take any action because no crime had been committed.

6:24 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a biker who suffered a head injury after crashing in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive. The biker did not need to be taken to the hospital.

6:31 p.m. A resident called police after noticing several items in her home had been disturbed, but nothing appeared stolen.

