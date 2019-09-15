Rolled down a hill and broke a leg: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

12:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

2:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 200 block of West Jackson Avenue in Hayden.

9:07 a.m. Officers received a report that a bike was stolen in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

10:54 a.m. Officers cited a dog owner for having a dog at large near Charlie’s Hole on the Yampa River.

12:56 p.m. Deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters investigated a report of smoke in the area of Routt County Road 37.

2:39 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters investigated a report of smoke in the area of Gore Pass.

4:02 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the area of Routt County Road 52 and U.S. Highway 40.

6:20 p.m. Two friends got into an argument. One of them fell down a hill and broke his leg in the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way. Police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the scene.

7:15 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to investigate an odor in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

8:28 p.m. Deputies were called to an off-highway vehicle crash near U.S. Forest Service Road 511.

8:37 p.m. An employee at a restaurant in the 2500 block of Village Drive reported two men got into a fight at the business. The fight was broken up, and the men left. Officers were unable to locate the men.

Total incidents: 79

Steamboat officers had 55 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.