Rocky Mountain National Park Seeks Public Comments on New Proposal
Rocky Mountain National Park is in search of the public’s opinion on a proposed $15 amenity fee to offer voluntary fast pass automated gate transponders to interested guests with annual or lifetime passes. Public input will be accepted from July 1 to July 31.
While Rocky Mountain National Park already had multiple fast pass lanes installed, the format of the annual and lifetime passes changed in 2019 and were not adaptable with the original fast pass technology. The park proposes to switch to windshield transponders for annual and lifetime pass holders to have entry into the fast pass lanes.
If the park chooses to go in this direction, they predict transponder sales becoming available as early as late spring of 2023.
To submit your comments or to learn more about the proposal, visit ParkPlanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=110317.
