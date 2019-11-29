UPDATE: Rockslide closes westbound I-70 near Idaho Springs; eastbound lanes and Loveland Pass scheduled to close at noon

11:45 a.m. In addition to ongoing closures, CDOT has closed eastbound I-70 at Copper Mountain for all commercial motor vehicles.

10:45 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation is expected to close eastbound I-70 from Frisco to Idaho Springs from noon to 3 p.m. for rockfall mitigation, according to Dillon Police Chief Mark Heminghous.

Additionally, CDOT is also performing mitigation work on Loveland Pass, which is expected to be closed for the same duration. Motorists heading east toward the Front Range should use Highway 9 to Fairplay as a detour until the roadways reopen.

Original Story: FRISCO — A rockslide has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Fall River Road, one mile west of Idaho Springs, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, but the closure is expected to last late into the afternoon, according to CDOT.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.