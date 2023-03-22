UPDATED: U.S. 40 reopens west of Steamboat Springs following rock slide
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:48 p.m.
U.S. Highway 40 is open in both directions west of Steamboat Springs following a short partial closure due to a rock slide.
The highway was open to alternating traffic in Mount Harris Canyon near mile marker 116 due to a rock slide around 5:15 p.m.
Rock slides plague the area every spring, and this is not the first to cause traffic issues this year. On Wednesday, March 15, a driver swerved to avoid a rock and crashed into a ditch.
