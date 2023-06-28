Robotics teams find path to top finishes as Routt County program sets mark

The test, a robotic interplanetary mining challenge on the imaginary planet Noroco, was a challenge that the Routt County 4-H Robotics team passed with flying colors at the 2023 State Conference in Fort Collins.

“All three of our Routt County teams had perfect runs on the course,” said coach Kim Smith. “These are such amazing kids.”

The Routt County team was led by brothers Ben Becker and Ryan Becker, who, after posting a perfect score along with the fastest time of the competition, were crowned grand champions at the State Conference. Their finish was one of three top showings for the Routt County squad, which swept the event.

“We had more experience than a lot of the other teams in the competition,” 13-year-old Ryan Becker said. “It was cool to win.”

Winning was a common theme among the Routt County teams at the competition.

The senior division was won by Eva Reynolds and Ian McLarny, who took first place and earned reserve grand champion, finishing just behind the Beckers. Jade Mathisen completed the Routt County sweep by recording a perfect score and fastest time in the Junior division.

“I just love robotics,” said 11-year-old Ben Becker. “It’s fun and Kim and Jack make it more fun. It feels good to win in the competitions.”

Ben, left, and Ryan Becker join coaches Kim and Jack Smith. Kim Smith/Courtesy photo

Kim and Jack Smith coach the Routt County team, which is starting to get noticed by the state’s 4-H leadership as well as other 4-H programs in the state.

“The first year we went they only had two categories — junior and senior — and we won both of those,” Jack Smith said. “I think one year we won the juniors and took second place in the seniors. Normally the kids do really well because we have a program, a project, and in other counties they give the kid a kit and they go home with their parents.”

Jack and Kim Smith lead the Routt County programs that began in January. This year the Routt County competition took place just before the State Conference was held, instead of at Exhibit Day, to identify the teams that would compete at the state conference. The Routt County competitors will still need to show up at Exhibit Day to present their workbooks and take part in the typical 4-H stuff, Jack Smith added.

Ian McLarney and Eva Reynolds join coaches Kim and Jack Smith. Kim Smith/Courtesy photo

In the past, state competition was part of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, which takes place at the end of the summer. This year Toby Swaford, the 4-H STEM director, decided to move the event to the state conference.

“He said why don’t we just do this at the same time as the State Conference in Fort Collins,” Jack Smith said. “That way the older kids that are going to the conference don’t have to travel again to a robotics thing. It didn’t really work very well at the state fair because it’s just a very different kind of thing.”

The Routt County program has become a role model for the rest of the state. Not only does the Routt County program produce top finishes each year — it also draws participants rather than entries. Jack and Kim Smith are hoping to connect with other counties across the state, maybe on zoom or during workshops, to inspire ways to increase participation and build better programs.

“We’re hoping to get more people in the state to this level,” Jack Smith said. “Typically, this is one kid or a couple of kids in a county, and it’s their parents — who may or may not know anything about doing robotics — leading them. We’re happy to help in whatever way we can and just improve STEM access for children.”