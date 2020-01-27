Robin Getter: Steamboat Dance Theater performance was ‘awesome’

To the Steamboat Dance Theatre and the wonderful community of Steamboat,

This is Robin Getter. I was involved with Steamboat Dance Theater from 1983 until I moved away in 2006. I just attended the Friday night performance of “Unfolding” at the high school. It was awesome, and I’d like to share my thoughts regarding the organization as well as the dance concert.

My first thoughts after seeing the show were: How cool that dance can inspire people to learn about places so far away. It not only inspires dancers to study and travel but think about how being in those dances — actually dancing the genre — you actually go to those places. Even as an audience we learn about those different places in a special kind of way. This year was Hawaii, Scotland, Africa, Asia, American western country, Broadway and more.

Next I’d like to congratulate all the first-time choreographers and dancers. I remember my first piece as a choreographer, “Jinglo-Ba,” and am so grateful to Steamboat Dance Theater for giving me that opportunity. (I took moves from pictures in the Encyclopedia. Yea that dates me.) But from that, I met the challenges and blossomed as does everyone in Steamboat Dance Theater.

Lastly, I am writing to congratulate the organization itself for it has grown into a more solid and integral part of the community. I see two reasons for this. 1. Because it is prioritizing the student scholarships and promoting the concert as a fundraiser. This really enables the “business “of dance to grow by getting the young ones interested. And 2. Involving so many people at all levels of dance ability. Did you hear the cheers in the audience?

Remember, if you can walk, you can dance.

Thanks for listening,

Much love,

Robin Getter

Steamboat African dance and drum ensemble founder