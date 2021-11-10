Robin Crossan appointed Steamboat City Council president

Robin Crossan, one of two representatives from District 1, was elected Steamboat Springs City Council president.



Robin Crossan knew she was in for a drastic change when she traded in her corporate suit for a pair of ski boots and a name tag in 2001.

After a career working as a consultant for Macy’s department store in New York City, Crossan and her husband decided to try out a new life in Colorado. The two loved skiing, but agreed they would only stay for a year or two.

Twenty years later, Crossan gladly accepted the position of Steamboat Springs City Council president Tuesday night, which is the city’s near-equivalent of mayor.

“She’s been here long enough, she deserves it,” said council member Heather Sloop, supporting Crossan’s nomination to the role. “I think she’ll run a great meeting.”

City Council inaugurated its four new members Tuesday night, and the new council’s first order of business was to appoint a president, who is tasked with leading meetings and calling votes. The president is also a voting member and has the same power as any other council member.

Crossan first sat in the center seat in Centennial Hall when she served as president of the Steamboat Springs Board of Education from 2007 to 2011. She initially planned to serve four years on the school board, four years on City Council and eventually run for the Routt County Board of Commissioners.

“When you move here, you’re wowed, and then you get involved through volunteer efforts and stuff, and then you decide what you want to do,” Crossan said she later discovered.

Crossan ultimately served an eight-year term on school board and is serving her second four-year term on council.

When she first moved to the Yampa Valley, Crossan took a job working in the ticket office at Steamboat Resort. After a season there, she began work in guest services and helped oversee the resort’s ambassador program, which welcomes visitors and provides information about the rules and expectations of the resort.

Through her work at the resort, Crossan realized she enjoyed working with visitors and took a job at Yampa Valley Regional Airport, where she has been for the past nine years.

As her husband was in an eight-week recovery from knee surgery in 2015, he watched every City Council meeting and would encourage Crossan to run for council as she closely followed the issues he did. Days later, Crossan was still on the fence, but came across a newspaper article about how no one had declared candidacy in District 1, which is where Crossan lives.

Eventually, Crossan gathered signatures, designed signs and launched her campaign. Though she raised and spent less money than other candidates, Crossan attributed her success to knocking on doors and listening to the concerns of her neighbors.

“You don’t have to spend a whole lot of money, you just have to talk to people and be realistic and optimistic,” Crossan said.

Crossan’s new position as president comes at a time when the city is faced with several critical issues, including short-term rental regulation, a lack of child care, workforce housing issues and climate change.

“Obviously our community spoke loud and clear in the election,” Crossan said. “The short-term rental situation is something we can work on, because we have control over that as a City Council.”

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.