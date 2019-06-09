Rob Douglas: ‘We can’t arrest our way out of this problem’

Because most readers don’t go 22 paragraphs deep in news reports — even when it comes to excellent articles like the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s “Ending an epidemic: Steamboat seminar discusses developments in addiction treatment” — I want to call attention to the following six paragraphs covering the presentation of Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen.

“In a separate presentation, Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen showed body camera footage from one of his officers who saved a man’s life in 2017, using naloxone to treat him after an opioid overdose.

“Naloxone has made headlines for its fast-acting cure for victims of opioid overdoses, sometimes reviving people after their hearts have stopped when paired with CPR.

“According to Christensen, his officers have used Narcan, a brand-name, nasal-spray version of naloxone, 20 times since 2017. Eight lives have been saved in Steamboat with the opioid antidote. Efforts at the national and state level have been made to increase access to naloxone, along with medication-assisted addiction treatments.

“In May, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill expanding Routt County’s pilot program to 10 other counties in the state and allocating $5 million annually to help with program and medication costs.

“Solutions like these are what Christensen and others at the conference see as the path toward ending the opioid crisis and other drug-related issues.

“In the police chief’s words, ‘We can’t arrest our way out of this problem.’”

Personally, I believe Steamboat Springs is fortunate to have a police chief with the intelligence, attitude and compassion of Cory Christensen.

Rob Douglas

Steamboat Springs