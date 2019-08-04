Rob Douglas: A thought for Ivanka

On Sunday morning, in the wake of this weekend’s massacres, Ivanka Trump tweeted, “As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence.”

Here’s a thought, Ivanka.

Go speak to your father and raise your voice to him in rejection of his heinous and cowardly incitement of hate, terror and violence.

As for the rest of us, we must keep in mind that the majority of Americans are good people. Unfortunately and tragically, the political establishment of America is now dominated and controlled by a minority of highly motivated extremists on the far edges of the political spectrum.

Until the majority finds the resolve and courage to stand up and take the political culture back from the extremists of the left and right, that which truly makes America great and lights the beacon of freedom for the rest of the world — expressed by the words E pluribus unum (Out of many, one) — will continue to be under assault.

Rob Douglas

Steamboat Springs