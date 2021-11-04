Roaming animal: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 3

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

9:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal bite in the 3000 block of Abbey Road.

11:37 a.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash in the area of Old Fish Creek Falls Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

3:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a person driving intoxicated in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:45 p.m. Deputies were called to a wild animal roaming in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.

8:18 p.m. Deputies responded, along with Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, to a rescue mission near the Morrison Divide in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 31

• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.