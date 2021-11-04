Roaming animal: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 3
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
9:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal bite in the 3000 block of Abbey Road.
11:37 a.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash in the area of Old Fish Creek Falls Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
3:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a person driving intoxicated in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:45 p.m. Deputies were called to a wild animal roaming in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
8:18 p.m. Deputies responded, along with Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, to a rescue mission near the Morrison Divide in Oak Creek.
Total incidents: 31
• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calls for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
