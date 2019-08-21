Roadwork expected to reroute some 13th Street traffic to James Brown Bridge — for about a month

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A partial closure on 13th Street will impact traffic for about a month as crews complete a project adding a sidewalk and widening the road’s shoulder.

As early as Monday, crews will begin work widening the shoulders and adding a sidewalk along 13th Street. This work will close the eastbound lane of 13th Street, meaning residents of the Fairview neighborhood and others who use 13th Street to get to downtown Steamboat Springs will take a detour to get there. The westbound lane will remain open through the construction.

City Engineer Ben Beall said the closure is necessary as crews completing shoulder work on the south side of the street will need to be in the roadway to finish construction.

The detour will route traffic westbound on 13th Street, then south over the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge on Shield Drive to get to Lincoln Avenue. The eastbound closure will be in place 24 hours a day, every day as crews complete the work.

“If people do not abide by that detour, and maybe come against the one-way traffic, we’re going to have to shut 13th down entirely as the only other alternative, so we’re really trying to keep that as minimally impactful as possible and still allow some traffic to use 13th Street,” Beall said. “If we don’t find good compliance with that detour, we’ll have to detour everyone around to use the James Brown Bridge, which we’d like to avoid.”

The closure, and the construction zone, will move along the 13th Street corridor for about the next month. Residents can receive updates on the project by contacting civil engineer Mike Beurskens at mbeurskens@steamboatsprings.net.

The Gilpin and 13th streets intersection will remain open.

Access to Black Sulphur Springs Park will be limited during construction. The Lithia Springs Trail will be relocated as part of the project.

Courtesy city of Steamboat Springs

Ultimately the project will complete two sections of sidewalk along 13th Street: from Gilpin Street to the bridge near Bud Werner Memorial Library and from Evans Street to Lithia Springs Road. Along with this, contractors will also conduct some earthwork to install drainage infrastructure. The project will also widen the roadway and add bike lanes.

“That’s to try, as best we can, along what is a pretty significant collector roadway for vehicle traffic, to account for bicycles and pedestrians in a way that provides them some space within that roadway,” Beall said. “That’s the intent of the project.”

Next year, the city plans to overlay new asphalt and add new striping on 13th Street.

“Thirteenth Street is one of those that has come together organically over time,” Beall said. “This project is trying to recognize that 13th Street is an important collector roadway that serves a lot more users than it was originally built to serve. … It’s all trying to be mindful of that long-term view.”

This project was included as a goal in the recently completed Downtown Plan.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.