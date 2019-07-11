Roadside flasher: The Record for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

3:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. They issued a citation to residents for failing to secure their trash.

11:18 a.m. Officers mediated an ongoing conflict between two roommates who do not want to live with each other.

1:47 p.m. Police were called about a man exposing his genitals to passing cars in the 1400 block of 13th Street. When officers arrived, he told them he was just changing his clothes. They issued a citation for public indecency.

2:35 p.m. A caller notified officers of a possible theft in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. The person saw a man take some lawn-mowing equipment from a neighbor’s house, but later learned he was borrowing it with permission from the owner.

4:20 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance at a business in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. A woman got upset after employees told her she did not bring the proper paperwork to her appointment.

5:21 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Routt County Road 51A and U.S. Highway 40. They evaluated the drivers and determined no one was injured.

5:57 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of two teenage boys who had gone missing on the Fish Creek Falls Trail. The caller, a guardian of the boys, found them unharmed about 20 minutes later.

6:37 p.m. Police were notified of a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 500 block of Dabney Lane.

7:55 p.m. A caller complained of loud noise coming from a church in the 800 block of Dougherty Road. Some kids were having a scavenger hunt in the area.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:42 p.m. Officers were called about a “highly intoxicated” man screaming outside a residence in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. He was gone by the time police arrived.

10:12 p.m. Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle with its interior lights on parked in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. They notified the people inside they are not allowed to camp within city limits.

11:41 p.m. A dog was barking and keeping people awake in the 1000 block of Angels View. By the time officers arrived to speak with the owners, the animal had stopped barking.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.