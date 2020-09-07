Road rage escalates: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 6

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020

12:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a loud party and people screaming in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage. The party had broken up by the time officers arrived.

2:42 a.m. Police were called to a suspicious incident at a condominium complex in the 2600 block of Bronc Buster Loop. Women staying in the unit reported hearing someone bang on the window and strange clicking sounds. Officers patroled the area and found nothing out of the ordinary.

6:43 a.m. Officers responded to a male party screaming and cursing in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:11 a.m. Police received a report of trespassing at an ambulance barn in the 900 block of Yampa Street. Staff came in to discover vehicles had been tampered with overnight. No damage was reported, but things had been removed and scattered around. The incident is being investigated.

7:35 a.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics responded to a person parked in a car in the 800 block of Oak Street. The individual was blaring music and screaming inside the car. He was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

12:40 p.m. Police were called to a disturbance taking place at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. A truck had pulled out of a business parking lot along Lincoln Avenue and cut off a cyclist. The cyclist pursed the vehicle until it stopped. The cyclist confronted the driver and ended up hitting the hood of the vehicle, causing damage. Bystanders intervened, and the cyclist rode off. Officers made contact with the cyclist and issued him a citation for criminal mischief. The driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the cyclist.

3:08 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance and animal bite at a restaurant in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A dog outside on the the restaurant’s deck had allegedly bitten a child, and the owner of the dog and the child’s parent got into an argument. Everyone had calmed down by the time officers arrived.

9:34 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Village Drive. A teenage member of a family had taken a vehicle without permission. The vehicle was returned Monday morning.

Total incidents: 65

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.