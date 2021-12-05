River Road collision: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 4

12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint about a residence on the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

1:08 a.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious looking vehicle on the 1900 block of Pine Grove Plaza.

8:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a motorist near mile marker 45 of Colorado Highway 131, near Yampa.

10:07 a.m. Steamboat officers were called about threats being made on the 900 block of Merritt Street.

3:45 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident on the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:07 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel responded to the report of a vehicle collision near mile marker 11 of Routt County Road 14 or River Road.

11:46 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious looking person outside a bar near the corner of Eighth and Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 47

•Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

•West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

•Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.