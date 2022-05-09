River cleanup postponed, but road cleanup volunteers needed for May 21

James and Addy Mae Howser clean up as part of the Yampa River Cleanup in July 2021. Although the river cleanup for this weekend is postponed, many volunteers are still needed for the Routt County Community Clean Up day on Saturday May 21.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Due to current water levels in the Yampa River, a volunteer river cleanup event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, has been postponed until later this summer.

“It’s a great thing that the river is high, and we are so happy to have the moisture,” said Willy Cutler, Backdoor Sports manager. “This spring has continued to bring us more moisture giving us more time to play and have fun on the Yampa River.”

Volunteers interested in helping with a river cleanup later this summer can email organizers at Backdoor Sports to add their names to a reminder list at info@backdoorsports.com or to nonprofit Friends of the Yampa at info@friendsoftheyampa.com .

However, many volunteers are needed to help with the Routt County Community Clean Up group event from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, on local areas and roads. The event is organized by Routt County and Main Street Steamboat, and volunteers can register at volunteersignup.org/LQYDQ .

Community Clean Up volunteers will meet at Howelsen Hill Lodge at 8 a.m. May 21 for assignments. Groups already signed up for the CDOT Adopt-A-Highway program can arrange to stop by Routt County Environmental Health for supplies.

