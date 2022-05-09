River cleanup postponed, but road cleanup volunteers needed for May 21
Due to current water levels in the Yampa River, a volunteer river cleanup event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, has been postponed until later this summer.
“It’s a great thing that the river is high, and we are so happy to have the moisture,” said Willy Cutler, Backdoor Sports manager. “This spring has continued to bring us more moisture giving us more time to play and have fun on the Yampa River.”
Volunteers interested in helping with a river cleanup later this summer can email organizers at Backdoor Sports to add their names to a reminder list at info@backdoorsports.com or to nonprofit Friends of the Yampa at info@friendsoftheyampa.com.
However, many volunteers are needed to help with the Routt County Community Clean Up group event from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, on local areas and roads. The event is organized by Routt County and Main Street Steamboat, and volunteers can register at volunteersignup.org/LQYDQ.
Community Clean Up volunteers will meet at Howelsen Hill Lodge at 8 a.m. May 21 for assignments. Groups already signed up for the CDOT Adopt-A-Highway program can arrange to stop by Routt County Environmental Health for supplies.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
River cleanup postponed, but road cleanup volunteers needed for May 21
Due to current water levels in the Yampa River, a volunteer river cleanup event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, has been postponed until later this summer.