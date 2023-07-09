Rising temperatures expected this week in Yampa Valley as some areas start to meet critical thresholds for wildfire risk

The Yampa Valley is heading into its warmest week yet this summer.

With high temperatures, a chance of strong winds, a lack of precipitation and low humidity, multiple areas throughout the valley could exceed critical thresholds for wildfire risk.

A high-pressure ridge coming from the south over Arizona and New Mexico is expected to result in dry and warm weather throughout the week for the Yampa Valley.

During the beginning of the week, an eddy over California is expected to move across the Great Basin on its way to Steamboat, and it could bring some light precipitation Monday and Tuesday.

According to the forecast, local temperatures will remain around 80 this week while ramping up on Tuesday, which is slated to be the hottest day of the summer thus far at 87 degrees.

However, temperatures are predicted to drop back down into the low 80s going into the weekend.

In terms of wildfire risk, the valley reaches increasing critical thresholds moving east to west, with Oak Creek having the highest humidity levels and Craig the lowest.

“Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday humidity levels will drop to around 15%, which is really our threshold for critical fire weather conditions, as well as winds above 25 miles an hour, which we will also see periodically throughout the week in Steamboat,” said Brianna Bealo of the National Weather Service.

Hayden is predicted to hover just above the critical threshold with local humidity levels descending to 16%, and Craig could dip below the threshold at 12%. Oak Creek will have some of the highest humidity levels in the valley, coming in at 26% this week.

Michael Woodbridge, a U.S. Forest Service district ranger, noted that the area has yet to reach high risk levels of wildfires and still remains at moderate risk level.

She explained that wildfire season in recent years has been continuously pushed back, noting that the National Weather Service generally used to issue its first red flag warnings in Colorado in May, but that has now shifted to late June.

Additionally, this year’s wildfire season has been delayed due to the long snowy winter this year, and Bealo estimates a delay of over two weeks because of it.

With the first red flag warning issued in late June by the National Weather Service, the wildfire season has just begun.