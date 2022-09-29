Riding in style: Steamboat’s 15th annual Mustache Ride kicks off at McKnight’s Saturday

Participants from the 14th annual Mustache Ride in 2021 gather while wearing costumes and mustaches for a group photo.

CJ Berg/Courtesy photo

Hundreds will gather at the top of Laurel Lane donning facial hair and crazy costumes on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the 15th annual Steamboat Springs Mustache Ride .

The Mustache Ride raises funds to benefit Routt County Humane Society while also giving participants the opportunity to dress up, ride bikes and celebrate at various bars around Steamboat.

This event is the biggest community-organized fundraiser for Routt County Humane Society, giving the organization an opportunity to put the money toward assisting Routt County animals in a number of ways.

Julia Hebard, director of marketing and events for Routt County Humane Society, says the event is a fun and unique way to get people involved with the community while raising money for a good cause.

“The proceeds go toward everything from allowing us to save more lives, to increasing our impact with our new wellness clinic to provide subsidized veterinary services for community members in need, while it also helps provide food, vaccinations and spay-neuter procedures for all of our shelter animals as well,” Hebard said.

Beginning in 2007, the Mustache Ride was started by Nate Bird and Rob Peterson, who have taken the ride from just a handful of participants to the wide-ranging event it is now.

Over $9,100 was raised in 2021 from over 250 riders and more of the same can be expected for 2022.

Dan Lemmer/Courtesy photo

The ride consists of multiple “stache stops” at local bars like O’Neil’s Tavern and Grill, and The Barley.

The first “stache stop” along the way will be McKnight’s Irish Pub. If participants have not done so online, they can also purchase their stache cards between 2:30-3 p.m. Saturday at MicKnight’s to gain entrance to the event.

All riders are expected to get creative with their mustaches, costumes and bike customizations. The event has seen everything from mustache-wearing hot dogs to mustached superheroes.

“We encourage people to dress up their bikes as well as themselves and really go all out,” Hebard said.

There will even be awards given to the individuals and teams with the best costumes, bikes, helmets and of course mustaches.

“Mustaches are required but we will have them on-site if people forget theirs,” Hebard said. “It’s just a really great time and it’s an annual event that has become kind of quintessential Steamboat that people look forward to doing every year and participating in.”

