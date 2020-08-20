Ride Workshop takes an outfitter’s approach to cycling the Yampa Valley

Ride Workshop owner Corey Piscopo opened his new business in July and is hoping to provide locals and visitors with the bikes, equipment and knowledge they need to have a safe and enjoyable cycling adventure in the Steamboat Springs area.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After more than a decade in the business, longtime cycling enthusiast Corey Piscopo is hoping to become a key resource for those hoping to discover and enjoy what the Yampa Valley has to offer for those on two wheels.

“It starts with asking where people want to go ride and then providing them with the gear and the knowledge and services to support that,” Piscopo said of his new business, Ride Workshop. “Much like a rafting outfitter or a ski outfitter would do, we can be a source for people’s rides from start to finish.”

Piscopo opened the doors at Ride Workshop back in July and has been busy renting bikes, gear and accessories that are needed to go into the backcountry, including GPS devices and emergency trackers. The staff at Ride Workshop also provided routes and local knowledge about where to ride, what to expect and detailed information of what equipment the rider will need for their adventure.

Ride Workshop has a full fleet of bikes, bike packing gear and navigation equipment ready to rent in tandem with key services, including route planning and one- to four-hour guided rides on select routes. The business also offers a shuttle service to deliver riders and gear to permitted locations.

“I think bikes are a bright spot in town right, now,” Piscopo said. “It’s pretty exciting to be a part of that, and targeting a segment doing something unique, a little different from other businesses in town, and really focusing on outfitting model.”

Ride workshop offers all the essentials that riders will need, including new bike builds from premium brands like Cannondale and Open Cycles. Piscopo said the business specializes in helping riders prepare for excursions on routes ranging from easy one-hour gravel rides to full-day backcountry excursions, and his staff has all the information needed to help the riders journey roll along.

“Steamboat has endless riding opportunities, and the secret is out,” Piscopo said. “I’ve been hearing both local and out-of-town riders regularly asking where they should ride, what tires should they run, what trails or roads are too busy or in bad shape, where can they find a group or local to show them the good stuff, along with just wanting to learn the skills to be a better rider and tackle bigger adventures.”

Like many other businesses in Steamboat, Rider Workshop has been impacted by COVID-19. In an effort to offer a COVID-19 sage environment Ride Workshop is currently open to appointments at its large workshop, located at 2730 Downhill Plaza. The business also offers online booking and delivery options for rental gear as well as online store purchases. As it becomes safe, Piscopo said Ride Workshop will serve as a launching point for rides in the Yampa Valley for locals and visitors. Piscopo said that Ride Workshop will also offer opportunities for the local riding community to come together for educational clinics, social gatherings and other events.

Piscopo worked at Moots Cycles in Steamboat for 11 years; he organizes the Steamboat Stage Race each summer and runs the local Steamboat Velo bike club. He has seen a need for this type of business for several years and has decided the time has come to climb into the saddle.

“In Steamboat, you see people coming into or calling local bike shops and companies and asking, ‘Where do I go for a good ride? Where are the best trails? And What kind of gear will I need?’” Piscopo said. “There really isn’t anyone set up to provide an end-to-end solution for that, so I saw an opportunity there for this kind of business.”

Piscopo said that Steamboat can also be intimidating for riders coming from out of town, or out of state, but his staff has the knowledge and equipment that those customers will be seeking.

“Those of us that live here, we throw ourselves in the backcountry, and we are pretty comfortable with it, but if you come into town and get up on Buff Pass or get out on remote gravel road areas, and you’re not properly equipped, you could be in big trouble quickly,” he said. “We’re trying to provide a service where we can help people be safe and have a good experience.”

